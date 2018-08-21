Wickens suffers ‘orthopedic injuries’ in scary IndyCar crash

LOS ANGELES, California: Canadian rookie Robert Wickens was in hospital with “orthopedic injuries” after a frightening airborne crash in the early stages of the IndyCar Pocono race won by ex-Formula One racer Alexander Rossi.

Wickens, of Guelph, Ontario, was rushed to hospital by air ambulance on Sunday after he collided with Ryan Hunter-Reay’s IndyCar at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.The collision came as they exited turn two and caused Hunter-Reay’s car to careen into the wall, and Wickens’ car was pulled along with it.

Wickens launched over Hunter-Reay’s car and sailed into the catchfence, where the main body of his IndyCar spun several times before landing back onto the track in pieces.IndyCar spokesman Curt Cavin said the rookie driver was “awake and alert” as he was transported to a nearby hospital.

IndyCar released a statement after the race saying the 29-year-old suffered “orthopedic injuries” but declined to go into details.

“Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens, involved in a crash on Lap 7 of the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway today, has been admitted to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with orthopedic injuries. He is still being evaluated,” the statement said.

“It’s been a long day here at @poconoraceway. We’re keeping @robertwickens in our thoughts after that scary incident.”Fellow drivers said Wickens was lucky to be alive.

“He is hurt but hopefully not too bad. At least he is alive,” said French driver Sebastien Bourdais.The race was restarted after a two-hour delay while race workers cleared the track and fixed the busted fence.

Rossi led for 180 of the 200 lap race to record his second straight IndyCar Series victory. He also closed to within just 29 points of New Zealand’s Scott Dixon, who leads the championship points race with 530 points.Sunday’s race was the 14th in the 17-race IndyCar season.