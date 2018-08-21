Yemen is burning

Earlier this month, an airstrike in Yemen hit a school bus and killed dozens of people, including children. At present, the country is facing the worst humanitarian crisis.

The war in Yemen has had devastating effects on the country’s economy with malnutrition and cholera spreading in the region like a wildfire. This war needs to be stopped urgently. All powerful countries should take steps to bring peace to the region.

Naeema Jawaid

Karachi