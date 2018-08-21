Trump’s move

US President Donald Trump’s administration has quietly started cutting scores of Pakistani officers from coveted training and educational programmes that have been a hallmark of bilateral military relations for more than a decade. The move is one of the first known impacts from Trump’s decision this year to suspend US security assistance to Pakistan to compel it to crack down on militants.

Pakistan considers the verdict as short-sighted and myopic that will have lasting negative impacts on the bilateral relationship. The Trump administration will have to understand that such silly punitive measures will do nothing but to take Pakistan more close to China and Russia.

Afia Ambreen

Rawalpindi