Give him time

Democracy is a slow process which takes time to strengthen its roots. It is prudent to not have high expectations from the newly-elected government; not because it cannot deliver on its promises, but the truth is the country is facing a myriad of problems which cannot be solved within the next five years.
It will be our fault to expect so much from the PTI-led government. What we can do is to have an open mind and critical eyes throughout the next five years. We should observe how the Imran Khan-led government performed and then decide whether or not he should be elected for another term.
Wasif Qayyum
Wah Cantt
