Man gunned down

A man was gunned down for harassing another person’s wife in Khuda Ki Basti, North Karachi on Monday.

SHO Nasrullah Khan of Surjani Town Police Station said that information was received that a man had been critically wounded in an attack so a team rushed to the area. The injured Sohail Khushee, 35, was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During investigation, the police learnt that an argument had taken place between the deceased and Iftikhar Masih as a result of which Iftikhar shot Sohail and fled the crime scene. The deceased was said to be involved in an affair with Iftikhar’s wife, Asiya, before her marriage 15 years ago. However, Sohail harassed Asiya, forcing her to leave her husband for him. She eventually complained to Iftikhar who was infuriated and killed Sohail, the SHO said.

Khan further said that Iftikhar was arrested in a raid and moved to the police station. The police also seized the weapon used in the murder.