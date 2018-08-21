Offal cleaning exercise to cost DMC Central Rs35 million, says chairman

District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi said on Monday that the total cost of cleaning offal of sacrificial animals during Eidul Azha would amount to Rs35 million, while no funds or resources have been provided to them.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Hashmi complained that DMC Central sought help from the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board but was given a cold shoulder.

He said the main emphasis while cleaning the district during Eid would be to dump offal at the Jam Chakro landfill, while temporary trenches would also be dug up in various parts of District Central to dispose of the animal remains. There are two temporary dumping points for which 40 loaders and 200 dumpers would be used during the five-day operation, he added.

According to Hashmi, another hurdle to the clean up was the offal lifting vehicles from District East and West passing through Central and throwing offal on the road.

The chairman also said that 8-15 Suzuki pickups would be used in each union council and three workers would be assigned to each vehicle. He mentioned that wheelbarrows will also be provided to the union councils.

He added that cooperation was requested from the district administration in order to weed out the illegal fat collecting mafia as they chop off offal and leave it on roads, which results in the spread of a nasty smell.

Hashmi said now we hope that the new local bodies minister, Saeed Ghani, will do something about the scarcity of funds for DMC Central. “We have issues with regard to payment of salaries as well,” he added.DMC Central administration also announced on the occasion that illegal cattle markets were being removed.