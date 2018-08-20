Mon August 20, 2018
World

AFP
August 20, 2018

Israel closes people crossing with Gaza after violence

JERUSALEM: Israel closed its only crossing for people with the Gaza Strip on Sunday except for humanitarian cases after border clashes, the latest tightening of its blockade on the Palestinian enclave.

The move could prevent Gazans from travelling via the crossing for this week’s Muslim holiday of Eid ul Azha, which runs from Monday night until Thursday night, but Israeli officials did not say how long the closure would last.

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said in a statement the closure was due to “violent incidents on the border last Friday.”

Border protests and clashes on Friday saw two Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire.Israel’s army said firebombs and improvised explosive devices were also hurled at the border fence, while a number of Palestinians briefly crossed into Israeli territory. No Israelis were reported wounded. The closure and border incidents occurred despite attempts by Egypt and UN officials to reach a long-term truce between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Authority civilian affairs office in Gaza also confirmed the closure except for medical cases and Palestinians seeking to cross back into the enclave.

Israel has enforced an air, land and sea blockade on the Gaza Strip for more than a decade, but grants permission to a limited number of people to cross for various reasons.

The two sides have fought three wars since 2008. Israel had just last week reopened its only goods crossing with Gaza after closing it to most deliveries for more than a month over border tensions.Gaza’s only other border is with Egypt.

Egypt’s Rafah crossing with Gaza had largely been kept closed in recent years, but Cairo opened it in mid-May and it is has mostly remained so since.

