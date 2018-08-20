Adviser to Sindh CM spotted in vehicle sans number plate

KARACHI: The Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister, Mohammed Bakhsh Mahar, was spotted riding to Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum in a vehicle without any registration plate, Geo News reported Sunday.

Furthermore, no police official even stopped Mahar’s Bentley en route to the national monument.

A spokesperson of the adviser to CM, in a statement, explained that the vehicle’s number plate had fallen off on the way to Quaid’s Mausoleum.

The driver of the vehicle kept the number plate inside the car rather than putting it back on its place, the spokesperson said, adding that “Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar is a law-abiding citizen.”

On August 8, 2015, the Supreme Court had directed the authorities to ensure that no vehicles having number plates with Applied for Registration (AFR), non-duty paid or with fancy number plates shall run on the roads in Sindh.