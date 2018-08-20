TLP protests planned exhibition

PESHAWAR: The activists of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Saturday staged a protest rally against the planned exhibition of blasphemous caricatures in the Netherlands. Led by Maulana Ramazan, Qari Muhammad Afzal, Dost Muhammad and others, the protesting activists of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik staged the rally outside the Peshawar Press Club.

Holding placards inscribed with slogans, the protesters chanted slogans against the government of Netherlands. Addressing the rally, Maulana Ramazan, Qari Muhammad Afzal, Dost Muhammad said the Netherlands had distressed the entire world with the blasphemous caricatures.

They also lamented the silence of the rights organisations over the matter and said the rights and feelings of the Muslims across the world had been hurt.