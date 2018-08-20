Mon August 20, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2018

Blind murder case solved in Charsadda, three arrested

CHARSADDA: The police on Sunday claimed to have solved a blind murder case of a man who was allegedly killed by his would-be in-laws a month ago in the limits of Chamtar Police Station in Mardan district.

One Israr Hussain, the brother of the deceased, told reporters that his brother Ashfaq Hussain went missing on July 18. He said his brother had told him on his cell-phone that he was going to Nowshera.

The man said the motorcycle of his brother was recovered from a canal in Risalpur later. He said that he registered a case against the unidentified killers in Chamtar Police Station.

The man said the police collected the mobile phone data of the deceased. Later, Wajid, a friend of the deceased, surrendered to the police.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he along with two other accused Jamshed and Nadeem, would-be in-laws of the deceased, killed him and buried the body near Government High School Dosehra.

The police also arrested Jamshed and Nadeem. The police recovered the body and shifted it to the District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. They also registered the case.

