Mon August 20, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2018

Lightly wet but humid Eid forecast

Islamabad : If weathermen are to be believed, then it will rain in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on the imminent Eidul Azha days.

However, the rain will be light with the overall weather remaining hot and humid.

The three-day religious festival, popularly known as Bakra Eid as Muslims sacrifice animals in line with the command of the Almighty Allah, will begin on August 22 (Wednesday).

According to an official of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the penetration of monsoon currents will cause rainfall in the federal capital and adjoining city during Eid holidays.

However, the rains will be light or moderate leaving the overall weather hot and humid. On average, the temperature will remain around 35 degree Centigrade.

The weatherman said the rainfall recorded during the month was below normal. He said around 60 millimetres rain had fallen in the country so far in August against the normal 80 millimetres.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority recommended the cleaning of sewerage and drainage systems in all major cities including Rawalpindi, Lahore and Peshawar, alerting of the people living close to river plains and watercourses, creation of public awareness of vacating dangerous buildings, staying away from electric wires and avoiding swimming during rain especially in underpasses, and prevention of vulnerable population from venturing into nullahs and flash flooding routes.

It also asked the National Highway Authority, Frontier Works Organisation and communication and works departments of respective provinces and regions to remain vigilant in restoring road linkages and the National Institute of Health and National Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Network to advise all provincial health departments about pre-placement of necessary staff and medicines where required.

