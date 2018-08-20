Mon August 20, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Blatant Anglophiles

Celebrations amid changes

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

Federal cabinet takes oath

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Islamabad

SA
Saeed Ahmed
August 20, 2018

CTO monitors arrangements for Eid

Rawalpindi : The chief traffic officer, Rawalpindi, SSP Mohammad Bin Ashraf visited different areas of the city to monitor traffic arrangements for Eidul Azha.

During his visit, the SSP Mohammad Bin Ashraf issued necessary directions to his staff to facilitate people during the festive occasion.

He directed the officials for taking action against those who do violations during parking of their vehicles. Similarly, he ordered removal of encroachments along roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic. He directed that no ‘mandi’ of cattle seller should be established along roads. In this connection, the circle incharge, DSPs should supervise the staff in order to smoothen the traffic flow. Inspectors and sector incharges would remain on their duties and should remain vigilant for avoiding traffic suspensions on Eid days. The car lifters staff should perform their duties in efficient way and should lift vehicle which are seen on non-parking areas.

The traffic police personnel who accompanied the CTO gave him briefing and said that during the last fiscal year, over 2,374 vehicles and 2,736 motorbikes were lifted from non-parking areas of Rawalpindi and fine was also imposed on their owners. Moreover, the traffic staff also worked on removing push carts, stalls from roadsides and footpaths and the seized goods were handed over to the TMA, Rawal

Town. As a result of their efforts, improvement in traffic flow has been achieved in different markets and bazaars.

