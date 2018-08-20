‘Cleanliness jointresponsibility of govt, citizens’

LAHORE: Keeping the city neat and clean is not only the responsibility of the government departments but it is obligatory on all of us to keep our streets and roads clean. Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has started a special campaign of cleanliness in the city ahead of Eidul Azha. Special cleanliness measures are adopted since when the cattle markets are set up in the city.

These views were expressed by the speakers at a seminar on “Eidul Azha – religious obligation and cleanliness is half faith” jointly organised by LWMC and Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers).

Managing Director LWMC Farrukh Qayyum, DIG operations Lahore Shahzad Akbar, Dr Muhammad Hayat Jispal, Maulana Abdul Wahab Roperi of Jamaat Ahle-e-Hadith Pakistan, Dr Ghayas-un-Nabi of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Dr Tayyab, Professor of Gynae and Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College and Lahore General Hospital, Dr Farzeen Malik, renowned actor Irfan Khosat, Alhamra Arts Council Chairman Tauqeer Nasir, Humaira Bhatti, Falahat Imran, Dr Rashid Zia, Dr Sehrish Riaz, Mufti Mubasher Ahmad Nizami of Jamia Darul Aloom Islamia, Usman Ghauri of Albayrak and Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi participated in the event.

Farrukh Qayyum said it is the duty of every citizen to participate in the campaign for cleanliness. The LWMC has made maximum arrangements for the best cleanliness on the eve of Eidul Azha. He said that around 18,000 employees of LWMC have been deployed for the purpose. Besides, the LWMC would establish camps to clean the city. Any citizen can call us on 1139, if he finds waste material anywhere, the LWMC managing director said.

Shahzad Akbar said cleanliness is a half faith. The dire need of hour is to practically adopt it. Lahore is our city, we should care for its beauty. Usman Ghauri said cleanliness campaign is being run with the collaboration of LWMC, OZ-Pak and Albayrak.

Tauqeer Nasir said that regardless of administration, we need to play our role in cleanliness. Irfan Khosat said that cleanliness is a public issue. So, the government should fix ground/place for sacrifices of animals, he suggested.

Senior Editor, Health, Education and Current Affairs of Jang Wasif Nagi elaborated that animal waste in the street causes many diseases. It also pollutes the environment, he said. There is a dire need to create awareness among people. LWMC has been working properly. Dr Farzeen said the bags provided by LWMC must be used for animal waste.

Dr Ghayas-un-Nabi said that diseases will not transfer to people if we keep the environment clean. Diseases can be transferred to people if the animal is infected with some disease. Majority of people store meat by freezing which is not good for health, and during Eid days, the complications of typhoid, Hepatitis and diarrhoea spread because of carelessness. Dr Muhammad Tayyab said that we should avoid overeating and be careful while eating meat on Eid to avoid any complication. Dr Muhammad Hayat said before purchasing the sacrificial animal, citizens should ensure that they are not purchasing a sick animal.