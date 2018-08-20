Mon August 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to be put on ECL
Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA

Shehbaz Sharif notified as Opposition Leader in NA
Blatant Anglophiles

Blatant Anglophiles
Celebrations amid changes

Celebrations amid changes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Federal cabinet takes oath

Federal cabinet takes oath
No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

No mention of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal condemns PM's speech

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan

Chairman JCSC calls on PM Imran Khan
Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech

Complete text of Imran Khan’s maiden speech
Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Muslim pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Cleanliness jointresponsibility of govt, citizens’

LAHORE: Keeping the city neat and clean is not only the responsibility of the government departments but it is obligatory on all of us to keep our streets and roads clean. Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has started a special campaign of cleanliness in the city ahead of Eidul Azha. Special cleanliness measures are adopted since when the cattle markets are set up in the city.

These views were expressed by the speakers at a seminar on “Eidul Azha – religious obligation and cleanliness is half faith” jointly organised by LWMC and Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers).

Managing Director LWMC Farrukh Qayyum, DIG operations Lahore Shahzad Akbar, Dr Muhammad Hayat Jispal, Maulana Abdul Wahab Roperi of Jamaat Ahle-e-Hadith Pakistan, Dr Ghayas-un-Nabi of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Dr Tayyab, Professor of Gynae and Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College and Lahore General Hospital, Dr Farzeen Malik, renowned actor Irfan Khosat, Alhamra Arts Council Chairman Tauqeer Nasir, Humaira Bhatti, Falahat Imran, Dr Rashid Zia, Dr Sehrish Riaz, Mufti Mubasher Ahmad Nizami of Jamia Darul Aloom Islamia, Usman Ghauri of Albayrak and Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi participated in the event.

Farrukh Qayyum said it is the duty of every citizen to participate in the campaign for cleanliness. The LWMC has made maximum arrangements for the best cleanliness on the eve of Eidul Azha. He said that around 18,000 employees of LWMC have been deployed for the purpose. Besides, the LWMC would establish camps to clean the city. Any citizen can call us on 1139, if he finds waste material anywhere, the LWMC managing director said.

Shahzad Akbar said cleanliness is a half faith. The dire need of hour is to practically adopt it. Lahore is our city, we should care for its beauty. Usman Ghauri said cleanliness campaign is being run with the collaboration of LWMC, OZ-Pak and Albayrak.

Tauqeer Nasir said that regardless of administration, we need to play our role in cleanliness. Irfan Khosat said that cleanliness is a public issue. So, the government should fix ground/place for sacrifices of animals, he suggested.

Senior Editor, Health, Education and Current Affairs of Jang Wasif Nagi elaborated that animal waste in the street causes many diseases. It also pollutes the environment, he said. There is a dire need to create awareness among people. LWMC has been working properly. Dr Farzeen said the bags provided by LWMC must be used for animal waste.

Dr Ghayas-un-Nabi said that diseases will not transfer to people if we keep the environment clean. Diseases can be transferred to people if the animal is infected with some disease. Majority of people store meat by freezing which is not good for health, and during Eid days, the complications of typhoid, Hepatitis and diarrhoea spread because of carelessness. Dr Muhammad Tayyab said that we should avoid overeating and be careful while eating meat on Eid to avoid any complication. Dr Muhammad Hayat said before purchasing the sacrificial animal, citizens should ensure that they are not purchasing a sick animal.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report

Karan Johar picks Sidharth Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor for Dostana 2: report
PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

PM Imran Khan's address drives this American physician back home

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Upcoming Pakistani animated film 'The Donkey King' to hit theaters soon

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’

Parwaaz Hai Junoon premiere delayed due to ‘censor issues’
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'