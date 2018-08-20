Rangers arrest eight suspects in raids

The Sindh Rangers soldiers arrested eight suspects, including Lyari-based gangsters, during targeted operations on Sunday.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said that a raid was conducted in Baldia Town wherein two gangsters, Huzefa and Abdul Haseeb, belonging to a gang war in Lyari were arrested. They were said to be involved in dacoities and other crimes in Garden, Teen Hati, Lasbela and Baldia Town.

Raids were also carried out in Madina Colony and Ittehad Towns from where four notorious dacoits were arrested. They were identified as Ataullah, Salman, Sheroz and Rizwan and said to operate in Ranchore Line, Saeedabad, Numaish Chowrangi and Patang Market areas of the city.

The soldiers also arrested Bakhtullah and Shahbaz Ali from Awami Colony. They were wanted in various street crimes and robbery cases. The officials also seized weapons, stolen items and narcotics from the suspects’ possession and handed them over to local police for further legal proceedings.