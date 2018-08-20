First Eid special train departs for Peshawar

The first special train for Eidul Azha departed from the Karachi City Railway Station for Peshawar on Sunday, Geo News reported. According to Railway Deputy Secretary Arshad Salam Khattak, 14 bogeys have been attached to each of the five special trains that will run for Eid commuters. A total of 980 passengers have booked a seat on the special Eid trains.

The department has earned Rs1.2 million from the trains so far, said Khattak. Earlier this week, Pakistan Railways had announced it would operate five special trains to facilitate the passengers this Eid.

A special discount of 25 per cent on the first and second day of Eid for all classes of all trains was also announced. A Pakistan Railways spokesman had said the approval for the special trains was given by Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Mohammad Aftab Akbar to facilitate the passengers in celebrating Eidul Azha with their relatives.

Akbar further informed that the Pakistan Railways had offered free travel facility for senior citizens on the first and second day of Eid. Senior citizens 65 years of age and above across the country will have to show their original national identity cards for the reservation and free ticket. They can avail the offer in all classes of all the trains from August 22 to 23.