Haris shines in Rubik’s Cube competition

KARACHI: Haris Aamir made a national record for best single time in the recently concluded Pakistan Open 2018 Rubik’s Cube competition at NUML, Islamabad.

Haris solved his puzzle in 47.65 seconds in 4x4x4 category. He claimed the top position in the final by achieving average of 57.80 seconds of five solves in the category.

The second position was taken by Aayan Alam for achieving the average timing of 1:04.75 (one minute and 4.75 seconds) of his five solves. His best time was 50.69 seconds. Muhammad Munim got third position by solving his five puzzles in average timing of 1:07.59. His best timing was 1:01.16.

In the 3x3x3 category final, Haris claimed the top position with the average timing of 13.06 of his five solves. His best time was 11.15 seconds. The second position was taken by Ahsan Kaleem who solved his five puzzles in average timing of 13.69 seconds. His best time was 9.70 seconds. The third position went to Aayan Alam for average of 13.84 seconds. His best time was 13.58 seconds.

In the 2x2x2 category final, Saffi-ul-Hassan claimed the top position with the average timing of 4.75 seconds to solve five puzzles. His best time was 4.03 seconds. The second position was taken by Haris for his average timing of 5.02 seconds and his best time was 4.41 seconds.

The third position went to Abdullah Gulab for solving his five puzzles in average timing of 5.88 seconds. His best time was 5.86 seconds. In the 3x3x3 One-Handed category final, the top position was claimed by Aayan for solving five puzzles in average time of 22.53 seconds. His best time was 19.43 seconds.

Haris took the second position with the average timing of 25.98 seconds. His best time was 20.76 seconds. Abdullah solved his puzzles in average timing of 27.56 seconds to claim the third position. His best time was 23.35.

Ilya Tsiareshka, an official of World Cube Association (WCA), came to Pakistan to officiate the event. Executive Director of Cubing Pakistan Abdullah Gulab while talking to ‘The News’ said this event is to open the doors of international events in future in Pakistan. “I believe this tournament has set the stepping stone for many future international cubing events to be held in Pakistan. Our organization had less than one month to plan and market this tournament, yet we were able to achieve tremendous success,” said Abdullah.

Officially, he added, we required only 12 people to hold a competition but we had more than twice this number showing up to compete. Abdullah said that Ilya Tsiareshka was very pleased and happy with the success of this competition. “He expressed interest in visiting Pakistan again,” said Abdullah.