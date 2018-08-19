Imran to visit Saudi Arabia next month

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia will be the first country that will be visited by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He will undertake the visit in first week of September. He has been invited for it by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz. Saudi Ambassador in Islamabad Nawwaf bin Said Almalki told The News at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Saturday that Saudi Royal leadership is keen to receive new leadership from Pakistan. The Saudi envoy had come to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan. It is expected that Prime Minister Imran and first lady will also avail the opportunity to perform Umrah and offer Salam at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW) in Madina Munawarah. The Ambassador later left for Riyadh for important consultations with Royal authorities regarding ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom.