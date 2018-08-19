CJ takes notice of PTI lawmaker thrashing a citizen

LAHORE: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday took suo motu notice of physical assault on a citizen in Karachi by newly-elected MPA of PTI Imran Ali Shah.

A video had gone viral on social media, showing Shah, who was elected from PS-129 Karachi, repeatedly slapping a man during a heated argument in the middle of a road. The video showed Shah accompanied by his armed security guards who also threatened the man, later identified as Dawood Chohan. Later, Shah apologised for hurting feelings of anyone through a video message on his twitter account. Interestingly, the MPA insisted that he had only pushed the man.

Shah claimed that he had stepped out of his car after he saw Chohan hitting a poor man's car and added that he could not stand back and watch the ‘injustice’. Following the mounting pressure through social and mainstream media, the PTI lawmaker visited Chohan’s house and offered an apology.

In a media talk, Chohan said he did not want to lodge any complaint with police, expressing his distrust in the state institutions. “Do you think I would be able to get justice in this system,” he questioned.

The PTI Sindh chapter also took notice of the incident and suspended party membership of Shah, following a show-cause notice issued to him. The party said membership of the MPA would remain suspended till decision of a disciplinary committee.

The chief justice sought reports from Shah and Chohan within three days, said a release issued by the Supreme Court media cell.

Also on Saturday, the chief justice held in-chamber proceedings of a complaint moved by former PML-Q MPA Seemal Kamran against newly-elected MPA of PTI Raja Basharat.

Earlier, both Seemal and Basharat appeared before the court and narrated their point of view before the chief justice.

Seemal claimed that she married to Basharat but he disowned her following pressure from his first wife. She said PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi knew about her marriage with Basharat.

Chief Justice Nisar took exception to arrogance shown by Basharat’s lawyer and associates in the court and expelled them from the courtroom.

Basharat denied the charges and told the chief justice that he would accept any decision of the court.

The chief justice directed both sides to avoid mudslinging and held further proceedings in his chamber.

Later, the chief justice adjourned the matter till Monday with directions to both parties to appear again.

Separately, Chief Justice Nisar gave 10 days to the Punjab police chief to submit inquiry report on the role of former Lahore CCPO Amin Wains and former CIA SP Umar Virk in forcing a citizen to sale his property at a throwaway price.

The chief justice passed the order while taking up complaint of the citizen regarding the business deal.

Wains, currently Officer on Special Duty with the federal government, and Virk appeared before the court.

The chief justice restrained the government authorities to make their posting till decision of the matter.

Both the respondents denied their role in getting forcible agreement. However, the chief justice, while addressing Wains, said: “Good news isn’t coming about you. I have already warned you in another matter,”

He also admonished Virk, observing, “Don’t look at me furiously.”

“I can send you straight to the jail right from here,” Chief Justice Nisar warned the officers.

Wains said he served the poor people for four years. At this, the chief justice said: “Do you regard land grabbing and forcibly taking possession of land a public service?”

On Friday, a three-member bench led by Chief Justice Nisar had summoned both the officers to explain their position.

During the proceedings, Additional IG Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh appeared in the court and said Wains forced the citizen, who had died, to do agreement regarding sale of Rs 800 million against Rs 400 million. The police officer also said that Wains got extortion while sitting in the CCPO Office and dealt with the matter in question like a court.

A police officer cannot hold a court, the officer said and told the bench that Virk also provided him complete assistance.

The citizen had moved complaint against him, saying that Wains forced him to sale of his business against Rs 400 million while the actual worth of his business was Rs 800 million. He said Virk assisted Wains in the forced deal.

Meanwhile, veteran actress Babra Sharif on Saturday donated Rs 1 million in the fund established by the Supreme Court for the construction of dams in Pakistan.

She called on Chief Justice Nisar in his chamber and handed over a cheque, saying the showbiz community should contribute in the national cause of dams.