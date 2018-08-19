Promotion of hydro-power resources stressed

Islamabad : The Engineering community underlined the need of properly exploiting hydro-power as renewable energy source, to overcome the on-going crisis of electricity shortage.

At a seminar (technical session) held here on Saturday at the Institution of Engineers, Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre (IEP-RI), the community’s representatives stated that the hydro-power is a cost-effective source and its has rich potential to meet the growing energy needs.

The seminar was arranged to crater awareness about the importance of hydro-power and its impact on the country’s socio-economic development.

Engr. Dr. Ajaz Bashir Janjua, Deputy General Manager, Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC) Taxila was the resource person at the seminar, who gave a detailed presentation on ‘Utilization and indigenization of hydro-power as renewable source in Pakistan’.

Those who also addressed the interactive lecture on the issue included Chairman IEP-RIC, Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi and its secretary Engr. Muhammad Shafiq.

The event was the part of continuing professional development’s series, arranged by the Centre to create awareness about the issues of public importance. It provides opportunities to the young engineers to meet their seniors and learn from experience and technical know-how.

The resource person, Dr. Ajaz also highlighted the contribution and role of HMC in development of hydro-power’s technologies. He noted that not enough care has been given in the area of hydro power, and there is also a less-awareness about it.

He was of the view that the energy provides a vital and indispensable input to the overall national economy and the challenge of energy’s deficit could only be met through development of renewable resources.

While giving an overview of the topic, he briefed the participants about design and operation of hydro-power technologies.

Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi spoke about the important role of engineering community in the national development. He proposed for empowerment of engineers in the decision-making process.

He asserted that professional people should be involved in carrying out development-related activities. He advised the young engineers to achieve excel in the profession, so that they could deliver the best the practical life.