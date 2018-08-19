Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
Live: PTI’s Usman Buzdar elected Punjab CM

Live: PTI’s Usman Buzdar elected Punjab CM
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?
Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Top Story

A
APP
August 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran nominates Arif Alvi for President

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday nominated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader from Karachi, Dr Arif Alvi, as nominee for the post of President of Pakistan.The "Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf has given his assent (for Dr Arif Alvi)," the statement from the PTI media cell said. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has announced schedule for the election of the next president for September 4. President Mamnoon Hussain ends his five-year term on Sept 9.

Asim Yasin adds: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to pitch seasoned politician and senior party leader Aitzaz Ahsan as candidate for the post of President of Pakistan in the upcoming elections against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Arif Alvi.

According to sources, former president and the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, contacted the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday for soliciting his support for the PPP’s nominee. The Maulana sought time to discuss the issue with his party before making any decision. It appears to be a smooth sailing for the PTI in the presidential election if the main opposition parties -- PML-N, PPP and MMA -- fail to bring a joint candidate.

Sources said Zardari is expected to assign the task of contacting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to former prime ministers Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Khursheed Shah, Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira to get support for the presidential election. Aitzaz Ahsan twice served as opposition leader in the Senate from 1996 to 1999 and from 2013 to 2018 as well as leader of the House in the Senate and MNA from 1988-2007.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'