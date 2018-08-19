Elliott announces intention to retire from competitive cricket

LONDON: Grant Elliott is set to retire from competitive cricket following his Birmingham Bears side’s failure to progress to the quarter-finals of the T20 Blast.

Elliott, who retired from international cricket on March 2017, led Birmingham to Finals Day the same year, but struggled this time around.

The 39-year-old scored just 80 runs in 10 innings, although he did impress with the ball, picking 19 wickets in 14 outings at 19.57.

Birmingham, however, ended their campaign with a 15-run loss to Worcestershire.

“I’ll be open to games in Switzerland, ice cricket and those sorts of things,” Elliott told BBC WM’s Bears Podblast. “But, in terms of competitive cricket and playing for teams around the world, I’m keen on trying to create something outside of the game.”

Elliot will be remembered for his match-winning 84 not out for New Zealand in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 against South Africa.

He played over 100 matches – including five Tests – across formats for New Zealand, but had to retire from international cricket to join Birmingham in 2017 as a non-overseas player on a kolpak deal.