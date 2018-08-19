Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
Who will be Punjab CM?

Who will be Punjab CM?
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?
Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Editorial

August 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kofi Annan

Former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 80, was a pioneer in many respects. The Ghanaian was the first black African to become UN Secretary General. His work at making the UN relevant at a time when the US was the sole superpower in the world not only won him a second term as secretary general but also earned him a Nobel Peace Prize. It was during his tenure that the UN set global targets for reducing poverty under the Millennium Development Goals. He had the courage and integrity to invite the wrath of the US when he opposed its invasion of Iraq. After leaving the post as secretary general in 2006, Annan continued his work as a diplomat, most recently as a peacemaker in Syria and investigating the plight of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. Annan was known for his empathy and compassion. This was on display in his response to the AIDS crisis, which had become an epidemic in Africa during his reign as secretary general. That the severity of the problem has now been reduced significantly owes a lot to Annan’s effort.

Kofi Annan was not without his critics. He and his son were accused of being involved in the Iraq oil-for-food corruption scandal although none of the allegations were ever proven. In the 1990s, as head of the UN’s peacekeeping operations, he was part of the decision not to take action to stop the genocide in Rwanda. There are also those who believe that Annan became too much of an insider to affect real change. What no one doubts, however, is that Annan gave a voice to many who were previously ignored by Western powers and that he handled the poisoned chalice that is the job of secretary general as best he could. His failures are largely due to the structural failures of the UN and it is telling that Annan wanted wholesale reform of the organisation, particularly in the composition of the Security Council. At a time when civil wars, fuelled by global and regional rivalries, are raging around the world, one thing is for sure: the calm assurance of someone like Kofi Annan will surely be missed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'