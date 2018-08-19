Tree plantation

It is heartening to learn that the Pakistan Army is going to plant ten million trees across the country. In 2010, old trees that were planted on both sides of the roads in the Rawalpindi Cantonment area were uprooted for road widening. The widening of roads in 2010 caused extensive damage to greenery.

Even green belts with old sheesham trees that were located opposite to the army houses on Jhelum Road were not spared. It is hoped that there will be no more conversion of open green spaces in cantonment areas into concrete jungles. In addition, trees should also be planted in areas like Chaklala Scheme III where a large area is without trees.

M Akram Niazi ( Rawalpindi )