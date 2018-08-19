Humanitarian Day

What is happening in Syria, Yemen, Palestine and Kashmir is simply horrendous. While hundreds of people are being killed, powerful countries are choosing to keep quiet.

Until when will this brutality continue to exist?

Syeda Rabia ( Karachi )

*****

August 19 is celebrated as International Humanitarian Day around the world. The day is observed to appreciate the efforts of those organisations and people who are working tirelessly to help people living in conflict-affected zones. The ongoing wars in Syria and Yemen have displaced a large number of people. On this day, we should take a pledge to take effective action to resolve the conflicts and bring peace back to the region.

Kainat Saif ( Karachi )