Celebrating patriotic zeal poetically

To celebrate a 14th August, some sit on the bikes with Pakistani flags in their hands, some drape it over their cars, and some paint flag on their faces, but the poet’s expression of patriotism is his national song. What a way to pay tribute to motherland.

Held at Nisar Nasik Baithak, National Poetry recitations was an amazing event which highlighted the patriotic feelings of various poets who participated in this evening. When was the last time we actually saw a variety of colours of patriotism coming together? Of course, we saw them all together on this very occasion.

Since the time Pakistan appeared on the map of the world and Pakistani flag unfurled and gesticulated for the first time with pride in the skies, Pakistan has grown strong in the past 71 years in its worldview and in its might. Pakistan and patriotic songs have long been mixed together in numerous manners, in diverse dispositions, in dissimilar conditions, in varied kinds, yet all of them rejuvenate that wholesome feeling of patriotism at every point in time we listen to them and what better way to listen to them all, than on the day when we had a dream about our own homeland.

Ambling across the track of dedicated national songs, and tasting the flavour of loyalty has always been a refreshing experience. Who can forget the passionate love which our national songs symbolize? Almost no Pakistani! Beautifully written, patriotic songs reach such heights that they mesmerize us each time we hear them. Sung marvellously by famous vocalists, composed by prominent musicians every national song prides itself on the beautiful lyrics penned by patriotic poets.

It expresses the feelings of every Pakistani towards his/her motherland. National songs written with bursting enthusiasm by the poets are so powerful that it blend the beauty of the soil and the essence of Pakistani people in the most simple but sparkling words. “Dil dil Pakistan, Jaan jaan Pakistan” holds one more value -- an overwhelming inspirational quality. Moreover, this national song, like innumerable national songs which have electrified us over the years is a tribute to Pakistan and the nation as a whole.

Written with emotional touch, it tugs at one’s heart. This national song sounds like a covenant of allegiance, worship, and adoration for one’s country. The pride in being a Pakistani is felt in every line. The song has everything that makes our homeland special. In our history, there have been other ditties on patriotism which were really endearing. And those are: ‘Aye watan kay sajeelay jawano’; ‘Chaand meri zameen, phool mera watan’; ‘Aye nigaray watan tu salamat rahay’; ‘Es parcham kay sayay talay hum aik hain’ etc.