Minister pays off personal expenditure

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Mian Noman Kabir has deposited the money spent for his guests at the office during his tenure as minister. The minister said that he has served the nation whole heartedly and devoted himself for the welfare of the people. The minister said he did not like to spend national exchequer’s money for his person. He said he would continue to serve people after completion of the caretaker set up.