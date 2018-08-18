Power theft

This refers to the letter ‘No schedule for loadshedding’ (Aug 15) by Ashfaq Sharif. K-Electric would like to inform the readers that there is no unannounced loadshedding being carried out in the city. However, overloading in the areas where power theft is high is a major reason for faults and tripping which should not be confused with loadshedding. KE teams are available round the clock for the rectification of these faults to minimise the inconvenience caused by power theft. We reiterate that KE is committed to eradicate theft and has launched the biggest anti-power theft drive in the country while also investing significantly in both infrastructure upgrades and the installation of aerial bundled cables.

KE remains fully committed to eradicate power theft and illegal abstraction. It also seeks support from the community to help curb the menace of electricity theft. Reports of power theft may be made by calling at 118 or 021-99000, or through K-Electric’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Citizens may also report power theft anonymously by sending an email at [email protected]

Spokesperson

KE