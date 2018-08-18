Jobs for engineers

The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) governing body elections were held a couple of days ago. Thousands of engineers participated in the electoral process and cast their votes on the hot, humid day. The members have played their part. It now rests with the elected members to solve the problems faced by engineers in the country. The PEC should work to create job opportunities for thousands of engineers who are jobless.

It’s time the newly-elected PEC governing body introduced new reforms and took initiatives – like arranging internships for fresh engineers, creating more job opportunities and assisting engineers to avail both national and international scholarships – that can help engineers in their career growth.

Engr Aftab Ahmed Mirani

Hyderabad