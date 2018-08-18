COAS expresses concern over surge in Afghan violence

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed deep concern on the recent surge in violence inside Afghanistan and loss of precious innocent lives, says an ISPR press release.

The COAS reiterated that there is no support to any terrorist activity inside Afghanistan from the Pakistan side. The alleged return of injured/ dead terrorists from Ghazni is incorrect.

However, there are scores of Pakistanis working in Afghanistan in connection with various businesses/ labour who periodically fall victim to terrorism acts alongside their Afghan brothers inside Afghanistan. Terming such victims as terrorists is unfortunate.

Moreover, different factions of TTP, hiding in many sanctuaries inside Afghanistan under Afghan identities on becoming injured/ dead are transported into Pakistan for medical help. Additionally, Afghan refugees and their relatives also resort to similar practices.

The COAS stands by his commitment to the Afghan president for ensuring all measures which could facilitate peace in Afghanistan. However, the COAS re-emphasises that Afghanistan needs to look inward as the problem resides inside Afghanistan. The solution, thus, remains on making substantive progress on Afghan reconciliation efforts as well as on speedy implementation of Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS).

Pakistan continues to support all initiatives aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan as there cannot be enduring peace in Pakistan and stability in the region if there is no peace in Afghanistan.