Sat August 18, 2018
August 18, 2018

UNSC body lauds Pak counter-terrorism efforts

ISLAMABAD: The Monitoring Team of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Sanctions Committee, in its recently published 22nd report, lauded Pakistan’s counter terrorism efforts by acknowledging that extensive counter-terrorist operations (in the country) have led to a reduction in the terrorism in the country.

This is not the first time that the monitoring team has acknowledged Pakistan’s counter-terrorism gains. Earlier, in February 2018, the monitoring team, in its 21st Report, had also noted with appreciation that Pakistani military operations have denied space for ISIL to establish an organisational structure in the area, a foreign office statement issued here on Friday said.

Terrorist attacks claimed by ISIL are mainly carried out by members of local groups with cross-border planning and support by ISIL. Besides UNSC Monitoring Team, the improvement in overall security situation in Pakistan has also been acknowledged by many neutral observers, including the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) of the Institute for Economics, which, in its 2017 report, also acknowledged the decrease in terrorism incidents in Pakistan, the statement added.

It said the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee oversees the implementation of the 1267 sanctions regime, adding, the Committee is supported in its work by Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team which is also responsible for publishing periodic reports on implementation of the sanctions measures by member states.

Pakistan remains committed to defeating terrorism at immense human and economic cost. Pakistan’s widely recognised successes against terrorism were possible due to its unwavering resolve and indiscriminate counter terrorism efforts, the statement concluded.

