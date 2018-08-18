Murad Ali Shah takes oath today as 29th CM of Sindh

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Murad Ali Shah will take oath as the 29th Chief Minister of Sindh at the Governor House today.

Acting Governor Agha Siraj Khan Durrani will administer the oath to the newly-elected chief minister who will be serving as the chief executive for a second term. Once sworn into office, Shah will become the 29th CM of Sindh since the creation of Pakistan and the 33rd CM since 1936 when Sindh was given the status of a separate province during British Colonial rule.

Shah was elected as the new CM on Thursday when he secured 97 out of 158 votes polled in the Sindh Assembly for the election of Leader of the House. He defeated Shaharyar Khan Mahar, who was the joint candidate of the Grand Democratic Alliance, the Muttahida Quami Movement and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf – the three parties which will form a joint opposition alliance in the assembly.

Shah had served as the finance and irrigation minister earlier and then as the CM in a stint from July 29, 2016 to May 28 this year. He will be heading the third consecutive government of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh. Shah elected MPA from PS-80 from his native Sehwan Sharif in the general elections held on July 25.

Before the general elections of 2013, he had to resign as an MPA on the issue of dual citizenship of Canada, which he later formally renounced. Formal invitation cards have been issued for the oath-taking ceremony at the Governor House. Parliamentarians, lawmakers, senior government officials, members of Sindh caretaker set-up and other dignitaries will attend the ceremony. The caretaker Sindh government set-up will come to an end with this oath-taking ceremony.

PPP takes exception to transfers

Meanwhile, the PPP has taken serious exception to the transfers and postings of officials in the Sindh police and the provincial government till the very last day of the caretaker set-up in the province.

A statement issued on Friday by a former information minister and newly elected member of the Sindh Assembly, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, said that after the results of July 25 general elections had been announced, the caretaker provincial chief minister or any other official in Sindh lacked the authority to make such transfers or postings in the government and the police service. He added that such powers should rest with the incoming provincial government.

Shah said that transfers and postings in the government and the police service at such a critical time could be a method to pave the way for corrupt practices in the government sector.

He said caretaker Chief Minister Fazal-ur-Rehman was a sincere and good person as he would surely take cognizance of this issue. He demanded that all the transfer and posting orders issued after the election results and the election of the new chief minister should be suspended forthwith. At least four officials of the Sindh police of the rank of SSP were transferred on Friday, and the chief secretary also ordered the postings of at least two officials related to the School Education Department.

Friday is supposed to be the last working day of the caretaker government set-up in Sindh, which was installed to hold the general elections in the province. The oath-taking of Syed Murad Ali Shah as the new CM will be held on Saturday.

Caretaker Chief Minister Fazal-ur-Rehman on Friday held a farewell meeting with staff and officials of the Chief Minister House and the secretariat and thanked them for their cooperation and support during his nearly two-and-half-month-long stay in the CM House. He praised the hard work and commitment of the staff and officials of CM House and the secretariat.

Police transfers

Earlier on Friday, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleemi made changes in his force by transferring senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of different ranges.

A notification this regard said that in exercise of the authority conferred by the judgment of Sindh High Court, transfers and postings were being ordered.

According to the notification, Syed Asad Raza, (BS-19), SSP, Anti Car Lifting Cell, Karachi Range, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SSP District Sukkur in place of Sheeraz Nazeer, who stands transferred.

SSP Sheeraz Nazeer of District Sukkur has been transferred and made with immediate effect and until further orders SSP District Malir in place of SSP Munir Ahmed Shaikh, who stands transferred.

SSP Munir Ahmed Shaikh of District Malir has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders SSP Anti Car Lifting Cell, Karachi Range. SSP Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui, (BS-18), Superintendent of Police, Investigation-I, West Zone Karachi Range, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders SSP District Sanghar in place of Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, (BS-19), who has already been nominated for a course in USA and has been transferred and directed to report to the Central Police Office, Karachi.