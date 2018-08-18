Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FBR seals off Shaheen Air headquarters over tax default

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday yet again sealed the head office of Shaheen Air International for defaulting on a payment of around Rs1.4 billion in Federal Excise Duty (FED), reducing the company's operation to only hajj flights.

The financially beleaguered airline has failed to pay the amount for about last three months. Previously, the FBR had sealed Shaheen Air’s office in June 2018 but after negotiations and on a promise of payment their head office was unsealed in less than an hour.

The airline, instead of paying the outstanding amount, moved to higher court for relief against recovery by the FBR.

The Sindh High Court in the last judgment had directed the airline to pay at least 50 percent of the amount to FBR as was instructed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in suits filed in financial matters. The sources in the tax authority said the airline failed to pay up in the last hearing on August 15, 2018.

An FBR official said the airline collected FED at the rate of Rs5000/ticket from international passengers and Rs2500 from domestic passengers. “But they failed to deposit the amount in the national kitty,” the official added.

“When FBR sealed their office the last time, the airline submitted post-dated cheques with the board and had their offices unsealed, but the cheques bounced.”

Today, the official said, the airlines sought to make the outstanding payments in installments, once again presenting post-dated cheques,” the official said and added that the FBR refused this offer and now the office of the airline would remain sealed till payment.

With this closure of head office, the airline cannot continue its domestic and international operations. Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has already barred the airlines from conducting operations. The FBR official further said the airline had only been allowed to continue its hajj operation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'