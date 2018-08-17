University to have new depts, programmes

PESHAWAR: The Iqra National University Peshawar has planned to establish departments and launch more academic programmes.

The 6th meeting of Academic Council of the university took the decision after approving the recommendations of the teaching departments, said a press release. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shah Jehan chaired the meeting that approved the recommendations.

Dean, registrar, director QEC, Director, ORIC, heads of departments, controller of examination and librarian were present as well. The council okayed the recommendations after a detailed discussion.