Zalmi Foundation, UNIC sign accord

ISLAMABAD: The Zalmi Foundation and the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed a ‘Partnership Agreement’ to work together towards the promotion of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), says a press release.

The ceremony was held at the United Nations Information Centre in Islamabad.

The agreement was signed by the Chairman Peshawar Zalmi & Zalmi Foundation Javed Afridi and Director UNIC Vlastimil Samek.

Afridi said that the foundation has been working relentlessly for the past three years to promote sports and empowering the youth in Pakistan,

especially in Khyber Pakht-unkhwa.

“We have also been working towards promoting gender equality and women empowerment. After the partnership with UNIC, we hope to work even with more passion and dedication towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Pakistan,” he added.

Samek shared that the cricket programmes provide unique opportunities for the youth to be leaders being team captains, team managers, coaches as well as cricket officials.

In these roles they all become representatives of their communities and are thus required to show much greater level of responsibility.

“I hope that this partnership will help to further deepen the understanding about the SDGs among the all strata of people, particularly the Youth of Pakistan,” he said.