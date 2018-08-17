Woman raped, two girls abducted

OKARA: A married woman was raped while two girls were abducted in separate incidents here on Thursday.

In village Arora Jagir, Nazia Parveen was taken home by her neighbour Taj Bibi where Haq Nawaz allegedly raped her at gunpoint. A case has registered by the police. Meanwhile, Munawar Bibi of Fatehpur was allegedly abducted in a vehicle at gunpoint by Shaukat Ali, Shahmand and Shirin Khan. In another incident, Nabila Bibi of Ayubnagar was allegedly abducted by Mazhar, Zulfiqar, Khizar Hayat and Naheed. The police have registered separate cases.

SECTION 144 IMPOSED: The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in the province and directed the deputy commissioners of all the districts to designate sites for purchase and sale of sacrificial animals for Eidul Azha.

The violators would be taken to task. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazeer had directed all the government officials in the tehsils of Okara district to take severe action against the cattle sellers who used to sell animals in the streets, on roads and in bazaars. The Section 144 will remain enforced from August 13 to 25.

FAMILY BEATEN: A family was beaten and injured for voting against the will of assailants in village 26/2L on Thursday. Raja Sarwar, Raja Sultan Amir, M Ilyas, Nizam, Haji, M RAzan, M Saleem, Jumma, Zafar, Raju Sajjad, Jamil, Noor Sarwar, Hajira Bibi and Asia Bibi attacked their election opponents Sikandar Khan, his wife Akbar Bibi, son Farrukh Hayat, Fazal Hussain with batons and sticks. The assailants beat and injured them severely. Police registered a case.