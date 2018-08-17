Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam

Arrest warrants for Asif Zardari in money laundering scam
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Woman raped, two girls abducted

OKARA: A married woman was raped while two girls were abducted in separate incidents here on Thursday.

In village Arora Jagir, Nazia Parveen was taken home by her neighbour Taj Bibi where Haq Nawaz allegedly raped her at gunpoint. A case has registered by the police. Meanwhile, Munawar Bibi of Fatehpur was allegedly abducted in a vehicle at gunpoint by Shaukat Ali, Shahmand and Shirin Khan. In another incident, Nabila Bibi of Ayubnagar was allegedly abducted by Mazhar, Zulfiqar, Khizar Hayat and Naheed. The police have registered separate cases.

SECTION 144 IMPOSED: The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in the province and directed the deputy commissioners of all the districts to designate sites for purchase and sale of sacrificial animals for Eidul Azha.

The violators would be taken to task. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazeer had directed all the government officials in the tehsils of Okara district to take severe action against the cattle sellers who used to sell animals in the streets, on roads and in bazaars. The Section 144 will remain enforced from August 13 to 25.

FAMILY BEATEN: A family was beaten and injured for voting against the will of assailants in village 26/2L on Thursday. Raja Sarwar, Raja Sultan Amir, M Ilyas, Nizam, Haji, M RAzan, M Saleem, Jumma, Zafar, Raju Sajjad, Jamil, Noor Sarwar, Hajira Bibi and Asia Bibi attacked their election opponents Sikandar Khan, his wife Akbar Bibi, son Farrukh Hayat, Fazal Hussain with batons and sticks. The assailants beat and injured them severely. Police registered a case.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post