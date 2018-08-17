Pakistan famous for its amazing world heritage sites

Islamabad : Pakistan is famous for its amazing world heritage sites declared by the United Nations, Educational, Scientific, Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), which is promoting different well known sites for the education, scientific and cultural purposes.

The world heritage sites of Pakistan include Moenjodaro, Taxila, Rohtas Fort District Jhelum, Fort and Shalimar Garden Lahore, Historical Monuments at Makli, Thatta and Takht-e-Bahi, Mardan, said an official of Directorate of Archaeology and Museum (DAM) here on Thursday.

He said that archaeological ruins of Mohenjo-Daro stands among the ancient civilizations of the world.

This city regarded as the city from the 3rd millennium BC and is entirely made with unbaked bricks and mud.

Buddhist ruins of Takht-e-Bahi were founded in the early first century that is also known as the Throne of origins.