Healthcare platform does Pakistan proud

Islamabad : Marham, a healthcare platform, has done Pakistan proud by being among the start-ups that will take the stage at Google’s Demo Day Asia next month.

After Google’s open call for start-ups to apply to pitch top investors at Demo Day Asia — taking place this September in Shanghai, China — hundreds of submissions were made.

The submissions came from founders in different countries across Asia-Pacific, in industries as diverse as agriculture, entertainment and healthcare.

Of the 305 qualifying applications, the 10 finalists will take the stage at Demo Day Asia.

They include Marham of Pakistan, a healthcare platform that helps people find, book appointments, and consult with doctors online, DycodeX of Indonesia, which develops Internet of Things solutions for livestock farming, FreightExchange of Australia, an online platform for freight carriers to sell their unused space to shippers, and GITAI of Japan, which specialises in building robots that can help humans conduct scientific experiments in space.

Among others are Miotech of China, a fintech start-up developing artificial intelligence-based software for financial services firms, OneStockHome of Thailand, which offers an e-commerce platform for construction materials, Origami Labs of Hong Kong, which makes smart rings that let people hear and send text messages without taking out their phones, SigTuple of India, which creates AI-based solutions to automate healthcare screening, SkyMagic of Singapore, which produces drone swarming technology for live entertainment and traffic management systems, and Swingvy of Korea, which provides human resources solutions for businesses.

These start-ups will pitch to a distinguished panel of leaders from Google for Entrepreneurs, Sequoia Capital and Venturra Capital. Those, which impress the panel, could take away funding from investors and up to $100,000 in Google Cloud Platform credits.

The Google for Entrepreneurs partner network is a global community of over 50 co-working spaces and programmes supporting start-ups.