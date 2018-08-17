Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer

No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Business

REUTERS
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indonesia unveils upbeat 2019 budget

JAKARTA: Indonesia´s president unveiled on Thursday a higher 2019 growth target for Southeast Asia´s biggest economy and said the government had reacted quickly to maintain stability after turbulence in emerging markets.

In his annual budget speech to parliament, President Joko Widodo set a 5.3 percent economic growth target for 2019, down a notch from 2018´s originally-set goal of 5.4 percent but above the 5.2 percent the government now expects for this year.

He said the rupiah currency was expected to average 14,400 a dollar next year, against the current 14,600 level.

Widodo had targeted a 13,500 average rate for 2018 in his budget speech last year.

The rupiah has been one of the worst performing currencies among emerging markets in Asia this year, losing about 7 percent of its value amid pressure from rising U.S. interest rates, global trade tensions and contagion risk from Turkey´s crisis.

Bank Indonesia (BI) has increased interest rates four times, including at a meeting on Wednesday, to defend the rupiah and analysts warn this could constrain growth into next year.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the 2019 GDP growth target took account of recent stabilisation measures.

Widodo said the government "has quickly reacted to maintain economic stability and resilience" amid global volatility, including by seeking to control imports.

The 2019 budget proposal is 10 percent bigger than the government´s budget for 2018, at 2,439.7 trillion rupiah ($167.05 billion), Widodo said.

This included an allocation for infrastructure at 420.5 trillion rupiah, slightly above this year, and despite plans to delay some projects requiring high imports.

The president set the 2019 fiscal deficit target at 1.84 percent of GDP, below the 2.12 percent expected this year.

He said this proved the government was maintaining its finances "prudently and responsibly".

David Sumual, Bank Central Asia´s chief economist, said that overall the assumptions for 2018 are realistic.

"It looks like the strategy remains the same: conservatism.

Probably because of the external challenges," he said.

ADB Institute researcher Eric Sugandi said the budget appeared to have been designed carefully, taking into account global trade woes and setting a "not too ambitious" growth targetWidodo, who is seeking a second five-term term in an election next April, had pledged to lift annual GDP growth to 7 percent when campaigning in 2014.In his speech, he highlighted challenges including fluctuations in commodity prices as well as U.S. trade and interest rate policies, noting how some emerging markets had been sucked into crises by mismanaging factors they can control.

Frederico Gil Sander, the World Bank´s lead Indonesia economist, told Reuters Widodo´s pledge to reduce the fiscal deficit and a conservative fiscal policy "even though we´re going into election year, is sending a strong signal that stability is important". The budget proposal needs parliamentary approval.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post