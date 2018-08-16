Imran, Shahbaz file nomination papers for PM slot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s nomination papers were filed on Wednesday for the election of prime minister to be held on Friday in the National Assembly.

In the nomination papers, the PTI chairman’s proposer is Sheikh Rasheed and seconder is Fakhar Imam, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif has also submitted his nomination papers for the PM slot.

Shahbaz Sharif’s nomination papers were submitted by party leaders Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Doctor Darshan. Following the election of speaker and deputy speaker in the Lower House of the Parliament, Speaker Asad Qaiser announced the process for prime minister’s election.

The newly-sworn-in speaker said that the nomination papers for PM election could be filed until 2pm on Thursday, adding that the process of scrutiny will begin at 3pm. The election for prime minister will be held during the National Assembly session on Friday, August 17. Imran is likely to take oath as the prime minister at the President House on August 18.