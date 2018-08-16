Punjab governor resigns

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Malik Rafiq Rajwa on Wednesday resigned from his office and announced starting law practice again.

“Bar is my home and today I have returned to my home,” Rajwana said, adding: “I started my practical life by wearing the black coat and today once again I’m wearing the same.” He said he tried his best to solve the problems of the lawyers and kept the door of his office open to everyone.

After getting a law degree from University of the Punjab, Rajwana started his career as a judicial officer. First he served as an additional district & sessions judge and later he was also appointed as president of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Multan bench in 1996. He also became senator on the seat vacated by former president Rafiq Tarar in 1998 and again in 2012 on a PML-N general seat.