Victory for Kiran Club

ISLAMABAD: Kiran Club defeated Balon Club 3-0 in the Jashan-i-Azadi Football Tournament match here at the Rover Ground, says a press release.

Pakistan Sports Board Deputy Director General Shahid Islam was the chief guest on the occasion.

Islamabad Football Association President Saleem Chaudhry, vice presidents Syed Tanveer Ahmed, Muhammad Zaman and Syed Muqbil Hussain Naqvi, general secretary Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari and a large number of football fans were also present on the occasion.