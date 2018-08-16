District govt to honour 200 excelling students

PESHAWAR: The district government has finalised a list of 200 position holders of the state-run schools for cash prizes.

The list was approved at a meeting d with district nazim Muhammad Asim Khan in the chair. Director Coordination Sahibzada Muhammad Tariq and EDOs male and female attended the meeting.

The EDOs provided a list of 200 position holder students to the district nazim. The list included 190 students who had topped respective schools and would receive Rs35,000 each. Up to 10 students, who had secured top 10 positions in the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar, would receive laptops.

The meeting decided to provide the cash prizes and laptops at a ceremony to be organized at the Nishtar Hall in Peshawar next week.