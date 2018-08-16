Thu August 16, 2018
PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Islamabad

August 16, 2018

RIS students celebrate Youth & Independence days

Islamabad : Roots International schools, Wellington Campus, in collaboration with Hashoo Foundation organised International Youth Day & Independence Day, says a press release.

The function included national anthem, speech competition, national song. The topic for speech competition was “Youth involvement/engagement is important for achieving sustainable development goals.”

SDG’s are basically collection of 17 global goals set by UN in 2015 The SDG’s cover, social and economic development issues including poverty, hunger, health, education , global warming, gender equality , water sanitation energy, urbanisation, environment & social Justice.

According to the speech of all the participants, youth can easily achieve all these goals which are important for our society they can change the roles throughout especially the youth which have all the necessary facilities for living its that responsibility to return something to the society. SDG’s are one of the form total 12 students participated in the speech competition. From which Maham Nadeem stood first, Meher Yasir & Agha Ali stood 2nd & 3rd respectively. Gul Rukh Khan and group of IGCSE II students sang a national song during the event.

Chief guest of the event was Ayesha Khan Country Director Hashoo Foundation. Ayesha Khan in her speech shared her views about the importance of youth for achieving SDG’s.

RIS under the umbrella of Community Engagement club and Global Citizenship Society encourage students to participate in such activities Many students from Roots International Schools Rawal Campus were enrolled in Internship programme of Hashoo Foundation in a summer project task in Regional Office Rawalpindi (ROR) for their college requirement. To fulfil this requirement the education team of Hashoo Foundation (HF) engaged them in advocacy and awareness activities. The students did following activities in this regard; Search work and collecting facts on Hepatitis, Developing and disseminating pamphlets, Preparing posters and displays and presentation and gallery walk.

