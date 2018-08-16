Youth role in socio-economic development stressed

Islamabad : Speakers at a seminar on ‘Importance of effective role of youth in socio-economic development’ have said that the youth would critically impact Pakistan as a country if not dealt with appropriately, depending on how the country invests in the youth

The seminar was organised by Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences in connection with Excellence Award Distribution Ceremony and Launching of Logo for International Students Convention 2018 here at Higher Education Commission.

They speakers which included Zafarullah Khan, Dr Tahir Hijazi and Zafar Bakhtawari said that 64 per cent of the total population is below the age of 30 while 29 per cent remains between the ages of 15 and 29. The speakers said that the International Youth Day 2018 demands us for provision of basic services and facilities to youth to enable them to play a significant role as active contributors to society. With safe spaces to engage, youth can effectively contribute towards development and promoting values of peace, tolerance, co-existence, harmony and social cohesion.

Over 30 talented youth and youth organisations were acknowledged for their valuable contribution in different spheres of life. The official logo of International Student Convention 2018 was also launched which will be hoisted in Pakistan during the last week of November 2018.