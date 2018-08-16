Anwarul Haq LHC acting CJ

Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq, senior puisne judge of the Lahore High Court, Wednesday took oath as acting chief justice of LHC. Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Ahmad Khan administered the oath to Justice Anwarul Haq at a ceremony attended by judges, bar leadership and law officers. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali proceeded abroad on a private visit and, in his absence, Justice Anwarul Haq will be the acting chief justice.