Thu August 16, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 16, 2018

CM praises police, LEAs for peaceful I-Day

LAHORE: Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has expressed his satisfaction over best arrangements made for providing security to various public functions held on Independence Day. He has also extended good wishes to cabinet committee on law and order and police and other law enforcement agencies for their best performance in this regard.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister said provincial administration, police and other line departments worked in a yeomanly manner on August 14 so that people could enthusiastically celebrate the Independence Day.

They deserve accolades for their hard work and dedication, he added. The members of the cabinet committee on law and order, administration and police officials have worked hard to ensure effective monitoring and provision of foolproof security to the citizens.

As a result, overall security related situation remained under control in the province, he added. It is satisfying that people celebrated the Independence Day in a peaceful environment with full fervour and zeal.

The performance of provincial administration, police and other agencies has remained good with regard to providing congenial atmosphere to the general public so that they could celebrate August 14 in a jubilant manner, he maintained. He said administration proactively worked to protect life and property of people.

The government machinery worked like a unified team to maintain law and order on Independence Day. With the grace of Almighty Allah and joint efforts of different departments, Independence Day remained peaceful and tranquil, he added.

Dr Askari said cabinet committee on law and order efficiently worked to maintain best arrangements of law and order in the province.

Similarly, different departments maintained sustained coordination with each other and administration, police and other agencies maintained peaceful atmosphere with their well-coordinated efforts. In fact, the spirit of teamwork exhibited by them is praise-worthy, he said.

The caretaker government went all out to protect the life and property of people on Independence Day celebrations and we have to work with same zeal and commitment in future as well, the CM said.

