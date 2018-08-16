Thu August 16, 2018
August 16, 2018

Moot highlights importanceof ideology of Pakistan

KARACHI: A ceremony titled ‘Mein Hun Pakistan’ was held here at the University of Karachi to highlight the ideology of Pakistan. The basic objective of the event organised by the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences was to rejuvenate the ideology of Pakistan in youth, especially the students.

While addressing the ceremony, the speakers said that academicians and intellectuals have a leading role in encouraging dialogue among different segments of the society. “Our youth is the flag-bearer of peace and determined to positively contribute in the society,” they said, adding that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and ideology of Pakistan is its basis. The speakers stressed that the youth should come forward to play its part in the nation building and strengthening of the infrastructure of the country.

The event was attended by a large number of youth, foreign students and members of the civil society. The participants emphasized upon the role of education in peace building, arguing that education is the way by which people of different cultures, religions and sects come closer at schools, colleges and universities.

“Thus, education helps them understand each other in a better way and creates mutual harmony among them,” they said, adding that this mutual harmony leads to social harmony in the society. “This is the right time for every individual in the country to play his role for the development of Pakistan,” they concluded.

