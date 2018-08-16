PTI MPA submits motion for south Punjab soon after oath-taking

LAHORE: PTI’s Mohsin Khan Leghari, who is a staunch advocate of south Punjab province, became the first legislator to submit a resolution in the Punjab Assembly that took oath on Wednesday.

Elected from PP-293, Rajanpur, Mohsin soon after taking oath submitted a resolution, pressing the federal government to initiate the process of creation of the new province immediately. Mohsin, who was first elected as an MPA in 2003, has been strongly pleading the case of south Punjab province for the people living in the Seraiki belt.

As a token of expression of solidarity with the people of the region, he sat in the upper section of the House and constantly recorded his voice in support of a separate province. Mohsin was also elected as an MPA in 2008 and in 2012, and also emerged victorious as a senator in the polls for the Upper House as an independent candidate.