Gold down

Bengaluru : Gold prices slipped to their lowest since January 2017 early on Wednesday, pressured as the U.S. dollar clung to its highest in 13 months.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,192.11 an ounce at 0110 GMT, after hitting its lowest since late January 2017 at $1,190.77.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,199.1 an ounce.

Asian stocks sagged on Wednesday, failing to track Wall Street´s gains and with the dollar near a 13-month peak as

concerns about Turkey´s financial

crisis weighed on investor appetite, despite the lira´s move away from an all-time low.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey would boycott electronic products from the United States, retaliating in a row with Washington that has helped drive the lira to record lows.