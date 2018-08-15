Wed August 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Power show today to elect speaker, deputy

Power show today to elect speaker, deputy
‘Vote must decide country’s fate’

‘Vote must decide country’s fate’
President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day

President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day
The choice is Imran’s

The choice is Imran’s
Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception

Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception
Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'
Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon

Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon
Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran

Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz

Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz
Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

One killed, over 35 injured in celebratory firing

KARACHI: A young man was killed while more than 35 others, including minors and women, were injured across the city in fireworks and aerial firing incidents during the celebrations of Independence Day between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

According to police, around midnight, citizens began celebrating Independence Day but some resorted to aerial firing and using dangerous fire crackers, causing casualties and injuries.

Salman Shakoor, 22, was part of one such celebration near Five Star Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, watching the fireworks when an exploding firecracker hit him and 21-year-old Sarwar in the face.

They were shifted to a hospital, but unfortunately, Salman could not survive his injuries.

Hyderi police has registered an FIR and are conducting an investigation.

Abbasi Shaheed Hospital received 11 patients who were injured in various aerial firing incidents in the city.

They included 45-year-old Iqbal Rafeeq from Nazia Square in Bilal Colony 50-year-old Sohail Hameed Khan from North Karachi, 55-year-old Farooq Ahmed from New Karachi, 22-year-old from Abbas Town, Abida from Buffer Zone, 16-year-old Yaseen Fazal, 25-year-old Nisar Rehman from Nazimabad 4, 40-year-old Sher Baz Khan from Rizvia Society, Younus Faqeer, Urooj, and Hassan Arif from Federal B Area.

Five injured persons were brought to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

They were identified as 35-year-old Nawaz from Slaughter House, 50-year-old Ashraf from Sher Shah Muhammadi Road, 12-year-old Sameer Younus from Baldia Sector 5G, 18-year-old Abdul Wahid from ICI Bridge and seven-year-old Aqib Khan from Sikandar Goth.

The Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre received the bulk of the aerial firing victims.

The 15 injured persons brought in included 25-year-old Mohammad Hassan from Zaman Town, 29-year-old Tooba Shakeel from Khudadad Colony, Malar from Lal Flats in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, 55-year-old Mohammad Sohail from Korangi 6, 22-year-old Meer Ali from Malir, 35-year-old Farmanullah from Ali Muhammad Brohi Goth, 11-year-old Suleman Kashif from Malir Kala Board, Taj Bibi from Jahangir Road, 27-year-old Hassan Habibullah from Junejo Goth, Tahmina from Akhtar Colony, Feroza from Lasbela Compound, 19-year-old Rizwan from Azeem Pura, 24-year-old Naseeb Khan from Hockey Stadium, 26-year-old Waqas Amreez from PIB Colony and 30-year-old Asif Qamaruddin from Liaquatabad.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies
Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply
Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'
Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat